10:03 GMT +304 December 2017
    Israelis take part in a protest against corruption in Tel Aviv, Israel December 2, 2017

    Senior Israeli Officials Arrested Over Corruption After Mass Protests - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against corruption.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli police have arrested 17 senior officials in the city of Rishon LeTsiyon over bribery under the operation aimed at revealing connections between criminal elements and local, municipal and national governmental officials, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

    The arrests followed large-scale anti-corruption protests in the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, when over 30,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv to protest against corruption, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. The rally was triggered in particular by a draft bill, which, if passed, will prohibit police from issuing recommendations for indictments against a prime minister.

    READ MORE: 'March of Shame': Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Gov't Corruption

    In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photo, a man holds up a poster during a weekly protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster, in front of the home of Israel's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, in Petah Tikva, Israel. With a slew of corruption scandals closing in on him, Netanyahu is increasingly dropping what remains of his statesmanlike persona in favor of nationalist rhetoric popular with his base. By cozying up to conservatives, anti-migrant voices and West Bank settlers, Netanyahu appears to be trying to reframe the corruption allegations as an ideological witch-hunt.
    © AP Photo/ Dan Balilty
    Bibi Corruption Case Continues: Police Ready to Charge Netanyahu With Bribery
    At the moment, the police are carrying out two investigations into the prime minister: Case 1000, focusing on whether Netanyahu provided anything in return for expensive gifts from businessmen, and Case 2000, an alleged deal between Netanyahu and the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper's publisher Arnon Mozes, exchanging reduced critical coverage of the prime minister in return for weakening of the newspaper's competitor.

    The Israeli prime minister has strongly denied any wrongdoing, saying that he is the victim of a smear campaign by political opponents. According to a November report by Israel's Channel 10 News, sources involved in the ongoing investigation have revealed that there is now sufficient evidence to charge Netanyahu and his wife with bribery for accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts from well-heeled business associates.

    Tags:
    arrest, protests, corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
