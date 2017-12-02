Hamas Warns US Against Relocating Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

The statement comes amid rumors of Donald Trump’s allegedly going to deliver a speech on the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital next week.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called on the US to abandon its plans to move the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to the statement issued by the organization on Saturday.

"This would represent a US assault on the city and give legitimacy to [Israel] over the city," the statement quoted by Press TV reads.

The statement describes such move as a violation of the international law concerning Jerusalem and a cover for the possible expulsion of all Palestinians, calling on them to unite against such "brutal decision."

"Any decision whatsoever would not change the fact that al-Quds [Jerusalem] is of Arab and Islamic identity, and is part of the Palestinian land," Hamas pointed out.

The statement comes amid media speculations that US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech next week, recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, with no official confirmation following so far. At the same time, the US president has to decide next Monday on the renewal of a six-month waiver on the relocation of the embassy.

The rumors come in the wake of Trump's campaign pledge to transfer the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which he hasn't fulfilled when becoming president.

The Palestinians have been seeking to create their own state on the territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for decades. Since 2007, Hamas has been governing the Gaza Strip, while rivaling Fatah maintained control of the West Bank. The two main forces in Palestine have recently reached a breakthrough reconciliation deal.