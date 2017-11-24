Explosion Rocks Mosque in Egypt's Northern Sinai, Killing Dozens (PHOTO)

The attack struck the mosque during Friday prayers. Egypt has been fighting jihadist militants in the northern Sinai Peninsula since they pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014.

An explosion has occurred at Al Rawdah mosque, west of El Arish city in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing or injuring at least 75 people, Egypt's Health Ministry has been cited as saying by Sky News Arabia.

#UPDATE: Images from the scene more than 75 dead and hundreds wounded after explosion at mosque in Al-Arish #Sinai #Egypt pic.twitter.com/KzBxxZQfH2 — News Breaker (@NewsBreaker101) 24 ноября 2017 г.

While there have been conflicting reports on the number of casualties, there may be up to 150 injured in the blast.

​WARNING: The following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities

​According to Sky News Arabia, the explosion that took place during Friday's prayers has been followed by gunfire, with the Health Ministry sending dozens of ambulances to the scene.

​According to an Egyptian lawmaker, the terrorists were masked and surrounded the mosque during prayers, then they entered the building, with a number of militants wearing explosive belts.

​The Egyptian security forces has cordonned off the site of the explosion and are searching for remaining terrorists. Egyptian President Sisi is reportedly set to hold a top level emergency security meeting after the bombing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, however, Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula since the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. The militants on the Sinai pledged allegiance to Daesh terrorist group in 2014, and have claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the region since then.