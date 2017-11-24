Explosion Rocks Mosque in Egypt's Northern Sinai, Killing Dozens (PHOTO)

An explosion has occurred at Al Rawdah mosque, west of El Arish city in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing or injuring at least 75 people, Egypt's Health Ministry has been cited as saying by Sky News Arabia.
#UPDATE: Images from the scene more than 75 dead and hundreds wounded after explosion at mosque in Al-Arish #Sinai #Egypt pic.twitter.com/KzBxxZQfH2— News Breaker (@NewsBreaker101) 24 ноября 2017 г.
While there have been conflicting reports on the number of casualties, there may be up to 150 injured in the blast.
+18 من محيط مستشفي #بئر_العبد الآن.#سيناء#سيناءنيوز pic.twitter.com/SWjDuiEfLh— Sinai News — سيناء نيوز (@sinai_news_1) 24 ноября 2017 г.
WARNING: The following photos are graphic and may offend sensibilities
صور بعد الهجوم الارهابي علي مسجد #الروضة غرب مدينة #العريش منذ قليل.#سيناء#سيناءنيوز pic.twitter.com/ubBl1y7bRq— Sinai News — سيناء نيوز (@sinai_news_1) 24 ноября 2017 г.
According to Sky News Arabia, the explosion that took place during Friday's prayers has been followed by gunfire, with the Health Ministry sending dozens of ambulances to the scene.
الصحة: لا توجد حالات وفيات حتى الأن فى حادث #العريش والمصابين 75 مواطنًا#العريش #مسجد_الروضةhttps://t.co/SDxpEzpEsS pic.twitter.com/3U2rWuAOIV— اليوم السابع (@youm7) 24 ноября 2017 г.
According to an Egyptian lawmaker, the terrorists were masked and surrounded the mosque during prayers, then they entered the building, with a number of militants wearing explosive belts.
#عاجل… انفجار بمحيط أحد مساجد #العريش وأنباء عن إصاباتhttps://t.co/DTFaiHzx1P— جريدة الدستور (@ElDostorEgypt) 24 ноября 2017 г.
The Egyptian security forces has cordonned off the site of the explosion and are searching for remaining terrorists. Egyptian President Sisi is reportedly set to hold a top level emergency security meeting after the bombing.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, however, Egypt has been fighting a jihadist insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula since the army overthrew then-President Mohamed Morsi in 2013. The militants on the Sinai pledged allegiance to Daesh terrorist group in 2014, and have claimed responsibility for a number of deadly attacks in the region since then.
