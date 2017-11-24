Register
    (R-L) A senior member of the opposition National Coordination Committee Majid Habbo, former Syrian Deputy Prime Minister Qadri Jamil, a leader of the Popular Front of Change and Liberation, and Samir Aita, the Arabic editor of Le Monde Diplomatique and the founder of the Syrian Democratic Forum, attend a press conference after talks between representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition in Moscow, on January 30, 2015

    Moscow, Cairo Opposition Delegates Abruptly Quit Riyadh Meeting on Syria

    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Middle East
    2183491

    Nimrud Suleiman from the Moscow platform said that he was unaware of the reasons behind the decisions of the representatives to leave the meeting, adding that he had left it due to "political and ethical reasons."

    RIYADH (Sputnik) — In addition, leader of the Moscow platform has also told Sputnik on Thursday that the representatives of Moscow and Cairo platforms of the Syrian opposition had left the meeting of the Syrian opposition movements in Riyadh.

    "The delegates from the Moscow and Cairo platforms have left the Riyadh meeting," Qadri Jamil said.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    Moscow Will Support Riyadh's Efforts To Unite Syrian Opposition - Lavrov
    On Wednesday, about 150 delegates from different groups and platforms of Syria's opposition gathered in the Saudi capital to form a unified opposition and to agree on a document for discussion with Damascus.

    Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has praised the Riyadh's work on uniting the Syrian opposition, adding that Russia will "support the efforts that Saudi Arabia is taking in this direction."

    Meantime, Sputnik has obtained the text of the final communique, in which the opposition representatives had demanded Syrian President Bashar Assad to leave and had criticized Tehran's role in the Syrian conflict.

    Damascus, Opposition Discuss New Humanitarian Corridor

    Earlier on in the day, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has reported that Syrian authorities were in talks with representatives of the armed opposition to open an additional humanitarian corridor.

    "To expand humanitarian access to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone, Syrian government officials, with the mediation of the officers of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, are negotiating with representatives of the armed opposition the opening of an additional humanitarian corridor in the southern part of the de-escalation zone Eastern Ghouta," head of the center, Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko, said during a daily briefing.

     

