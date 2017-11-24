Moscow, Cairo Opposition Delegates Abruptly Quit Riyadh Meeting on Syria

RIYADH (Sputnik) — In addition, leader of the Moscow platform has also told Sputnik on Thursday that the representatives of Moscow and Cairo platforms of the Syrian opposition had left the meeting of the Syrian opposition movements in Riyadh.
"The delegates from the Moscow and Cairo platforms have left the Riyadh meeting," Qadri Jamil said.
Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has praised the Riyadh's work on uniting the Syrian opposition, adding that Russia will "support the efforts that Saudi Arabia is taking in this direction."
Meantime, Sputnik has obtained the text of the final communique, in which the opposition representatives had demanded Syrian President Bashar Assad to leave and had criticized Tehran's role in the Syrian conflict.
Damascus, Opposition Discuss New Humanitarian Corridor
Earlier on in the day, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has reported that Syrian authorities were in talks with representatives of the armed opposition to open an additional humanitarian corridor.
"To expand humanitarian access to the Eastern Ghouta de-escalation zone, Syrian government officials, with the mediation of the officers of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, are negotiating with representatives of the armed opposition the opening of an additional humanitarian corridor in the southern part of the de-escalation zone Eastern Ghouta," head of the center, Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko, said during a daily briefing.
