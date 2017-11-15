Lebanese President Slams Hariri's Alleged Detention as Breach of Human Rights

Former Prime Minister Hariri, who is believed to be in Saudi Arabia, has previously stated on Twitter that he would return to Lebanon in the next few days.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called the alleged detention of Saad Hariri a breach of human rights, emphasizing that nothing justifies that the former prime minister has not yet returned to Lebanon.

"Nothing justifies the failure of Prime Minister Saad Hariri to return for 12 days, therefore we consider him to be held and detained, contrary to the Vienna Convention," Aoun has stated on the Twitter account of the Lebanese presidency, adding that he cannot accept resignation submitted from abroad.

الرئيس عون: لا شيء يبرر عدم عودة الرئيس الحريري بعد مضي ١٢ يوماً. وعليه نعتبره محتجزا وموقوفا، ما يخالف اتفاقية فيينا وشرعة حقوق الانسان — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) November 15, 2017

The statement comes just a day after Hariri has announced on Twitter that he would return to Lebanon in the next two days after he had pledged to resign officially.

Nevertheless, President Aoun has refused to accept the resignation and called on the Saudi authorities to clarify the reasons preventing Prime Minister Hariri from returning to Lebanon.

Hariri's Shock Resignation

Hariri — who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and took the office again in November 2016 — announced his resignation in a video address from Saudi Arabia on November 4, expressing fear that he could be assassinated, like his father, in Lebanon, as well as accusing Tehran and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement of alleged attempts to destabilize the situation in Lebanon as well as across the Middle East, a claim strongly denied by the Islamic Republic as groundless.

Media reports citing a Lebanese official have suggested that Hariri's freedom was "restricted" in Riyadh, however, later his office stated that the former prime minister had met a number of European and US diplomats.

Riyadh and Hariri aides have denied allegations that he is under house arrest, but haven't denied that movements were being restricted.