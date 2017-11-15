Syrian Army Repels Major Militant Attack Near Damascus

The Syrian army has thwarted a major attack by militants on one of the military's positions in the suburbs of Damascus.

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — A Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday that the Syrian army has thwarted a major attack by militants near Harasta in the vicinity of the country's capital Damascus.

"Our armed forces repelled an attack of a large number of terrorists on one of our military positions in Harasta in the suburbs of Damascus," the source said.

The source added that a few dozen terrorists were eliminated.

Harasta is located slightly over 6 miles northeast of Damascus.

The civil war in Syria has lasted for over six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh (IS).