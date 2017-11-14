Saad Hariri Says on Twitter He Will Return to Lebanon in Two Days

After days of media speculation that Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri was forcibly held in Saudi Arabia, he took to Twitter to announce that he is returning home.

Saad Hariri, who announced his unexpected resignation from the post of prime minister during his trip to Riyadh, said he would be returning to his home country in two days.

يا جماعة انا بألف خير وان شاء الله انا راجع هل يومين خلينا نروق ، وعيلتي قاعدة ببلدها المملكة العربية السعودية مملكة الخير. — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) 14 ноября 2017 г.

I'm alright and, let's hope to God, will return to Lebanon in two days

The statement comes as on Sunday Hariri said he would come back to his country in three days and would resign officially. At the same time, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun refused to accept the resignation and asked the Saudi authorities why Hariri couldn't return home.

Hariri decided to step down citing assassination fears, saying that the atmosphere in Lebanon reminded him that before the murder of his father, ex-Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who was killed in 2005.

He also accused Iran and its ally, the Hezbollah movement, of meddling in the affairs of Lebanon. However, the claim was denied by Tehran that called it groundless.

Leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah has also said that the Saudi leadership was behind Hariri's resignation.

Hariri served as prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and took the office again in November 2016.