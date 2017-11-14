Iran Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 530, More Than 8,000 Injured - Reports

At least 530 people were killed and nearly 8,000 were injured as a result of an earthquake that hit Iran and Iraq on Sunday evening. The Iranian provinces of Kermanshah and Ilam were most affected by the national disaster.

According to representatives of the civil defense forces, field hospitals have been deployed in the affected provinces. Local authorities report the need for food and blood donations for transfusions.

According to the IRNA news agency, more than 7,800 people were injured.

About 12 thousand houses were destroyed as a result of a powerful earthquake.

【イラン・イラク国境沿い地震】急に被害者数が増えた。昨日の倍に。530人死亡、8000人負傷。（救援隊派遣は？？）➡︎☝️（BNONews）Death toll from Sunday's earthquake in northwest Iran rises to at least 530, more than 8,000 others injured pic.twitter.com/AtDCLafjjs — 林 志行 (@linsbar) 14 ноября 2017 г.

​Iran announces three-day national mourning for earthquake victims.

China is willing to offer necessary assistance to Iran, Iraq over the earthquake in light of their needs, said Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/O22mixSWwi — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) 14 ноября 2017 г.

The Iranian president visited the Sare Polje-Zohab district, where the largest number of victims of the disaster was recorded.

"The government will do everything in its power to assist in improving the living conditions of people, as well as rebuild destroyed homes," Hassan Rouhani said.

Tragic footage of the massive 7.3 earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border region! Death toll rises to over 400; more than 6,000 were injured. I am praying for everyone affected! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OdC2sz1oH7 — E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) 14 ноября 2017 г.

​To assist the affected areas, military personnel were involved who participated in the transportation of the victims and the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake — destruction and blocked roads.

Express heartfelt Condolences & Sympathies with the families of those Killed in Western Iran & Iraq due to Earthquake.Prayers for the injured. pic.twitter.com/OcP8Bdw04y — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) 14 ноября 2017 г.

​Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Iraqi colleague Fuad Maasum.