Israel Deploys Iron Dome Systems Amid Rising Tensions With Gaza Based Militants

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed Iron Dome missile defense systems in the central part of the country amid rising tensions with militants operating in the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the IDF told Sputnik Monday.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — In late October, Israeli forces destroyed an underground tunnel at the border with the Gaza Strip, killing at least 12 members of the Islamic Jihad movement listed as terrorist organization by Israel and the United States. Following the incident, the group, which is capable to attack Israel with rockets, warned the Jewish state of a harsh retaliation for the deaths of its members.

In response to escalated threats, IDF have deployed anti-missile defense batteries around central Israel.

"This is really so. They [Iron Dome systems] have been deployed in central Israel," the spokesperson said confirming previous media reports.

Israeli officials said that any attack against the country by Palestinian militants with links to Iran and Syria will also provoke retaliatory measures.