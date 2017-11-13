Oxfam to Assist Iraq Amid Recent Earthquake - Country Director

Amid the recent Iraqi earthquake, the Oxfam International Organization is ready to provide assistance to emergency stock, including clean water and blankets to the earthquake-hit Iraqi areas, the charity's country director in Iraq told Sputnik on Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Oxfam is ready to help Iraqi authorities to mitigate the dreadful consequences of the recent earthquake on the Iran-Iraq border.

"Oxfam has a team on the ground assessing areas worst hit in Iraq. Oxfam has contingency emergency stock ready to be distributed in these areas, including blankets and water. Oxfam carries out its work in Iraq in coordination with the UN and other agencies. It is now winter in Iraq and the nights are especially cold," Andres Gonzalez Rodriguez said.

Rescue workers are searching for survivors after a major quake struck the Iran-Iraq border, killing 300 — VIDEOGRAPHIC on earthquakes pic.twitter.com/uRuyUgafN2 — AFP news agency (@AFP) 13 ноября 2017 г.

Moreover, the official added that several Iraqi communities hit by the natural disaster were in need of support because they had already been suffering from the Daesh actions (outlawed in Russia among other nations).

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) issued a statement about a 7.2-magnitude quake that hit Iran-Iraq border region at a depth of 12 miles, 132 miles northeast of Iraqi capital city of Baghdad. Over 320 people were killed and almost 4,000 were injured in Iran, while eight died and over 420 were injured in Iraq. The deadly earthquake had not resulted only in casualties, but also damaged Iraqi infrastructure, particularly the Darbandikhan dam located in Iraqi Kurdistan.