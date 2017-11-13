Register
08:35 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    People carry the body of a woman they recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen August 25, 2017

    Killing With Kindness: Saudis Starving Millions in Yemen - UN Report

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    41055311

    A Saudi-led blockade of aid and food supplies to Yemen will see the country experience “the largest famine the world has seen for many decades,” according to the United Nations undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs in a Wednesday statement warning of millions of deaths if the embargo is kept in place.

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced that it would temporarily close all ports in Yemen, the gateways through which some 70 percent of the country's population receive food, medical aid and other supplies delivered. 

    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Oxfam Calls on Int'l Community to Help Tackle Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

    The Saudi-led blockade is a result of the Houthis — a predominantly Shia political opposition faction in Yemen who revolted against the country's government three years ago and who Saudi Arabia claims is a proxy for Iran — launch of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia's capital. The missile was intercepted, but Saudi leaders consider the attack to be an act of war by Iran, which they claim supplied the weapon.

    The lives of millions of Yemen civilians are now on the line.

    "Food merchants immediately doubled all their prices. Fuel, in one moment, disappeared from the markets and the price of what remains is insanely high," according to Yemeni civil rights activist Baraa Shaiban, cited by the Los Angeles Times.

    "And those who are sick, who need to travel for treatment, they're the worst hit," Shaiban added.

    According to Mark Lowcock, United Nations undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, a continuation of the blockade will lead to unprecedented damage and loss of life. "It will not be like the famine that we saw in South Sudan earlier in the year where tens of thousands of people were affected. It will not be like the famine which cost 250,000 people their lives in Somalia in 2011."

    On Wednesday, there were reports that Saudi Arabia would allow limited activity to resume at the southern port of Aden, however, it remains unclear whether boats transporting supplies and food have been able to dock.

    The Red Cross announced on Tuesday that the blockade prevented a shipment of chlorine tablets needed to prevent cholera, and that it may not be able to deliver 50,000 vials of insulin.

    Saudi Arabia "is killing Yemenis not only with cluster bombs, but with starvation and disease," according to Nasser Arrabyee, a Sana'a-based journalist, in a phone interview Thursday cited by the Los Angeles Times.

    "It's a matter of life and death for us," Arrabyee said.

    The Saudi monarchy claimed in a letter sent to the UN on Wednesday that Houthis' "continued resort to violence, refusal to return to legitimacy and abide by the relevant Security Council resolutions, have resulted in the catastrophic humanitarian situation and is obstructing the political solution to the conflict."

    International Committee of the Red Cross workers unload a cargo plane carrying humanitarian relief supplies for civilians at the airport in Sanaa, Yemen (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    NGOs Join UN Call to Lift Saudi-Led Alliance's Blockade Threatening Yemen With Starvation

    In its letter, the Saudis claimed that Iran was ultimately responsible for the manufacturing of the missile launched by the Houthis. A move many noted would make the US responsible for every death in the Middle East caused by a weapon purchased from the Pentagon.

    "Iran's continued role in smuggling weapons to the Houthis is a clear sign of its complete disregard for international obligations," according to the Saudi monarchy.

    The blockade comes after Saudi officials deposed and, some say kidnapped, Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister, in an effort to weaken the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Lebanon's primary political organization.

    Related:

    US Envoy to UN Accuses Iran of 'Providing Weapons to Houthis in Yemen'
    Saudi-Led Coalition to Close Yemen Ground, Air, Sea Ports
    Helicopter With Saudi Prince, Government Officials Crashes Near Yemen Border
    Trump Blames Iran for Missile Fired at Saudi Airport From Yemen
    Congressmen Attempt to Fast-Track Bill to End US Support for Saudi War in Yemen
    Tags:
    famine, blockade, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok