Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake on Iran-Iraq Border - Reports

Tremors were felt in many middle eastern nations after a major earthquake hit the border area between Iran and Iraq, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Recent estimates reveal that at least 1000 people have been severely injured and some 100 people killed in the powerful 7.3 quake.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit a remote region about 20 miles southwest of the Iraqi town of Halabja near the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, the EMSC reported. The epicenter of the earthquake was located some 127 miles north-east of Iraq's Baghdad, and 67 miles west of Iran’s Kermanshah at a depth of 6 miles.

For up-to-date details on the M7.3 EQ that struck Iraq near the border with Iran on Nov. 12, 2017 at 9:18 pm local time, please visit: https://t.co/lJRq10YP6z pic.twitter.com/oKTmvgF5x1 — USGS (@USGS) 12 ноября 2017 г.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was a magnitude 7.3.

An EMSC geoscientist claimed that the earthquake is the strongest to hit the region in 50 years.

A Kurdish broadcaster captured the earth-trembling during a news TV show.

— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) November 12, 2017

Iran and Iraqi authorities on the border region have now been quoted as saying that at least 100 have died and that thousands have been injured. Local witnesses said that some parts of living compounds have been destroyed, leaving houses collapsed after the quake.

The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq..#earthquake pic.twitter.com/HXOl8xtTMr — Javed (@MJaved644) 12 ноября 2017 г.

BBC earlier reported that eight villages in the vicinity of the epicenter lost electricity.

It seems Derbendikhan was hit at strongest, some houses collapsed during earthquake #KRG pic.twitter.com/GM6aXHp3g1 — Aram (@AramKrdstn) 12 ноября 2017 г.

According to media reports, some residential areas in Israel were also impacted, and the quake was felt in Dubai as well. Witnesses have tweeted videos of trembling walls and furniture.

Video of trembling in Israel after powerful earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border area short time ago. pic.twitter.com/oYKMCAmm91 — Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Local media outlets said, citing authorities in the affected region, that the death toll is expected to be major in areas hit by the severe earthquake.

Residents of the impacted region have said that they fear to return to their homes, due to possible aftershocks.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi is following the situation after a quake near Iran-Iraq border and has tasked relevant agencies with ensuring the safety of the country's citizens, the PM's press service said. "Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi is monitoring the situation with citizens and their condition after the earthquake in the country to make sure they are safe," the press service said.

#BREAKING The Iranian Red Crescent: At least 70.000 people need emergency accomodation, mostly in rural areas. #IranQuake — Mustafa Bağ (@mustafa__bag) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Meantime, the Iranian Red Crescent has started opening tent campsites to help people affected by a powerful quake near Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, Iranian state TV channel reported.

A strong earthquake (M 7.3) hit south of Halabja city and north east of Kalar city, in Iraqi #Kurdistan at 9:18 pm on November 12, 2017

“Soran Market in Kalar city” pic.twitter.com/Wq8cdEtPYK — ASJ Baloch (@ASJBaloch) 13 ноября 2017 г.

​Local media also reported, that part of the historical Kurdish Sherwana castle collapsed.

A part of historical Kurdish Sherwana castle collapsed due to tonight's earthquake that hit #Kurdistan. pic.twitter.com/SLMf72B13z — Voice Of The Kurds (@VoiceOfTheKurds) 12 ноября 2017 г.

​