Register
08:34 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    A damaged storefront is seen after an earthquake in Halabja, Iraq, November 12, 2017

    Powerful 7.3 Magnitude Quake on Iran-Iraq Border - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Osama Golpy/Rudaw/Social Media
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    54361107

    Tremors were felt in many middle eastern nations after a major earthquake hit the border area between Iran and Iraq, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC). Recent estimates reveal that at least 1000 people have been severely injured and some 100 people killed in the powerful 7.3 quake.

    A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit a remote region about 20 miles southwest of the Iraqi town of Halabja near the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, the EMSC reported. The epicenter of the earthquake was located some 127 miles north-east of Iraq's Baghdad, and 67 miles west of Iran’s Kermanshah at a depth of 6 miles.

    The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake was a magnitude 7.3.

    An EMSC geoscientist claimed that the earthquake is the strongest to hit the region in 50 years.

    A Kurdish broadcaster captured the earth-trembling during a news TV show.

    Iran and Iraqi authorities on the border region have now been quoted as saying that at least 100 have died and that thousands have been injured. Local witnesses said that some parts of living compounds have been destroyed, leaving houses collapsed after the quake.

    BBC earlier reported that eight villages in the vicinity of the epicenter lost electricity.

    According to media reports, some residential areas in Israel were also impacted, and the quake was felt in Dubai as well. Witnesses have tweeted videos of trembling walls and furniture.

    Local media outlets said, citing authorities in the affected region, that the death toll is expected to be major in areas hit by the severe earthquake.

    Residents of the impacted region have said that they fear to return to their homes, due to possible aftershocks.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi is following the situation after a quake near Iran-Iraq border and has tasked relevant agencies with ensuring the safety of the country's citizens, the PM's press service said. "Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi is monitoring the situation with citizens and their condition after the earthquake in the country to make sure they are safe," the press service said.

    Meantime, the Iranian Red Crescent has started opening tent campsites to help people affected by a powerful quake near Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, Iranian state TV channel reported.

    ​Local media also reported, that part of the historical Kurdish Sherwana castle collapsed.

    Tags:
    earthquake, tremors, casualties, Iran, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok