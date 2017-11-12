Iran Refutes Allegations of Involvement in Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast

Bahraini authorities have blamed an oil pipe blast that occurred in the country on Iran, calling it "an act of sabotage and a dangerous act of terrorism."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on Sunday refuted allegations of Tehran's involvement in a recent explosion on the only Bahrain's pipeline that supplies oil from Saudi Arabia. He called Riyadh's accusations "absurd" and "groundless", as quoted by Mehr News Agency.

Iran rejects involvement in Bahrain pipeline blast: Tehran calls allegations it targeted an oil pipeline near Bahrain's capital 'baseless and cheap'. pic.twitter.com/G2UIEfEtVh — aamir (@aamirrashidkhan) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Here is footage of the explosion which caused a main oil pipeline to explode in Bahrain on Friday https://t.co/N83WxGv8o1 pic.twitter.com/QdSv2xgpEK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 12 ноября 2017 г.

As a result of the fire in Bahrain, none was injured when the country's main oil pipeline caught fire. Late on Saturday, media reported citing Bahrain's energy company Bapco that oil supplies between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have resumed following the incident.