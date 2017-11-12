Ten Reportedly Killed in US-Led Coalition Shelling of Village in Eastern Syria

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The US-led international coalition tasked with fighting the terrorist group Daesh carried out airstrikes on a village near the Iraqi border in the Syrian eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, killing 10 civilians, local media reported on Sunday.
READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Refutes Reports of Airstrike Killing Civilians in Deir ez-Zor
Media reports of civilians being killed by the US alliance's airstrikes emerge regularly. Among the latest instances, media reported that civilians were killed in attacks on Hasaka and Deir ez-Zor provinces as well as in the embattled city of Raqqa. The Syrian government has also accused the coalition aircraft of dropping phosphorus bombs on Syria.624 civilians had been killed by the alliance's strikes since the start of the operation to eradicate Daesh.
The US-led coalition has been operating in Syria without the authorization of Damascus, or any UN Security Council resolution.
All comments
Show new comments (0)