Ten Reportedly Killed in US-Led Coalition Shelling of Village in Eastern Syria

A residential area of the village on the Iraqi-Syrian border and an ambulance vehicle with people inside were hit by the shelling that took place on Saturday, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported.

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The US-led international coalition tasked with fighting the terrorist group Daesh carried out airstrikes on a village near the Iraqi border in the Syrian eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, killing 10 civilians, local media reported on Sunday.

Media reports of civilians being killed by the US alliance's airstrikes emerge regularly. Among the latest instances, media reported that civilians were killed in attacks on Hasaka and Deir ez-Zor provinces as well as in the embattled city of Raqqa. The Syrian government has also accused the coalition aircraft of dropping phosphorus bombs on Syria.

The coalition often denies allegations of targeting civilians. However, it admitted in August that at least 624 civilians had been killed by the alliance's strikes since the start of the operation to eradicate Daesh.

The US-led coalition has been operating in Syria without the authorization of Damascus, or any UN Security Council resolution.