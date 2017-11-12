Israel Warns Jihadists Not to 'Play With Fire' After Tunnel Demolition

The Israeli military has warned militants in Palestine not to take reciprocal action against the Jewish State after it destroyed a tunnel where more than 10 radicals were killed last month.

Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai, the Israeli army's coordinator of government activities in the territories, has posted a video saying that they are in the know about "the plot that Palestinian Islamic Jihad is concocting against Israel," according to the newspaper Haaretz.

"It is playing with fire on the backs of residents of the Gaza Strip, and at the expense of internal Palestinian reconciliation and the entire region," the video said.

In the footage, Israel pledged that it "will respond forcefully and resolutely to any Islamic Jihad reaction whatsoever — not just against Jihad, but also against Hamas."

At least 14 Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters were killed in an Israeli Defense Forces strike on the tunnel to Israel from the Gaza Strip in late October.