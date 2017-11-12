Russian MoD: 1000s of Syrians Return to Peaceful Life Thanks to Ceasefire Stance

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that the negotiations on joining ceasefire regime continued with field commanders of the armed opposition in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Quneitra.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Meanwhile, Russian military officials also reported that one more settlement in Syria's Homs province has joined the ceasefire regime in the war-torn country as a result of the cooperation between the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation and the country's authorities.

"As a result of cooperation between the Russian Center for Reconciliation and the Syrian government, an agreement has been signed to include another settlement in Homs province, de-escalation zone No.2, to the ceasefire regime. More than 2,500 people have returned to peaceful life," the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation chief Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko has told at a briefing as quoted in the Defense Ministry's statement.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and by providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.