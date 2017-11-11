Lebanese President Asks Saudi Arabia to Explain Why Hariri Cannot Return Home

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun called on Riyadh to clarify the reasons preventing Prime Minister Hariri from returning to Lebanon to join his relatives, people, and supporters," according to the statement issued on Saturday.
The Lebanon president’s office also said that Aoun was waiting for Hariri to explain the circumstances of his resignation during a trip to Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the president reportedly refused to accept Hariri’s resignation from Riyadh.
Hariri served as prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and took the office again in November 2016. His father, Rafik Hariri, was killed in 2005 as a result of an explosion in Beirut. A special tribunal in The Hague charged five members of Hezbollah in connection with the murder.
