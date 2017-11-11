Jordan Hails Deal With Russia, US on Ceasefire Monitoring in Southwest Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said Saturday that the agreement on the ceasefire regime in southwestern de-escalation zone is a "key step" to ending the violence and creating the "proper conditions" for a sustainable political solution to the crisis in the country.
Momani has also noted that the presence of non-Syrian forces should be excluded from de-escalation zones and surrounding areas.
The development comes after Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump earlier on Saturday said in a joint statement that they had agreed on the continuation of the Amman Monitoring Center's work to observe the ceasefire regime in Syria's southwestern de-escalation zone.
The new de-escalation zone has become the latest area in Syria that was created to soothe tensions in the war-torn country. Russia, Iran, and Turkey have agreed on the establishment of the de-escalation zones — areas in Syria where the government forces and various militant factions stop fighting for six months.
