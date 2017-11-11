Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone on Syrian Border – IDF

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was intercepted with Patriot missiles while on a reconnaissance mission over the demilitarized areas of the Golan Heights, claimed by7 both Israel and Syria.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The unmanned aerial vehicle was manufactured in Russia, representative of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus told Sputnik.

"Moments ago, the IDF used a Patriot Missile to intercept a UAV that attempted to infiltrate Israeli airspace in the Golan Heights," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

However, the military did not provide any further information regarding what kind of UAV was used. Several drones were shot down over the Golan Heights earlier, some of which were manufactured in Iran and used by Hezbollah, RIA Novosti reported.

"We have determined that it belonged to Syria. Earlier I told you that it was produced in Russia, but additional checks showed that we cannot confirm this information," Conricus said.

Israel and Syria have attacked each other on numerous occasions over the disputed Golan Heights, which were partly seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967; further gains were made by Israel as a result of the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Meanwhile, the United Nations has repeatedly categorized Israel's presence in the Golan Heights as an occupation, and called for the return of the territory to Syria. The latest IDF attack on Syria occurred in September 2017, when the IDF attacked Syrian Arab Army forces in the province of Hama. However, the Israeli Defense Forces refused to comment on that incident.