Register
20:37 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk by as a police officer guards the National Bardo Museum in Tunis, Tunisia, Thursday, March 19, 2015

    Tunisia's President Prolongs State of Emergency in Country for 3 Months

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 206 0 0

    The state of emergency in Tunisia was introduced in July 2015 after a number of attacks on civilians, including the terror act targeting the resort town of Port Kantaoui in the Sousse province that has claimed the lives of 40 people.

    Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has decided to prolong the country's state of emergency for three months starting from Saturday, the president's office said in a statement on Friday.

    "After consultations with Prime Minister [Youssef Chahed] and the chair of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People [Mohamed Naceur], the president of the republic [Essebsi] made a decision to prolong the state of emergency in the country for three more months, this will come into effect on November 12," the statement, published on Facebook, read.

    Flowers lie on the beach on June 26, 2016, during a ceremony attended by British and Tunisian officials in memory of those killed a year ago by a jihadist gunman in front of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Port el Kantaoui, on the outskirts of Sousse south of the capital Tunis.
    © AFP 2017/ FETHI BELAID
    Daesh Jihadist Behind Tunisia Resort Attack Targeted by US Drone in Syria
    The state of emergency was previously prolonged for one month on October 12.

    The latest deadly incident occurred in the country on November 1, when two police officers were stabbed near the Tunisian parliament's building in what the authorities said was an alleged terror attack.

    Related:

    Tunisia Split Along Religious Lines Over Bill Giving Women Equal Property Rights
    Tunisia Foils Daesh Plan to Seize Country's Southern Territories
    Mattis Says US Looks for Greater Defense Cooperation With Tunisia
    Austria Calls for Mediterranean Migrants to Go to Camps in Tunisia, Egypt
    IMF Approves $314Mln Loan Disbursement to Tunisia
    Tags:
    terrorism, state of emergency, Beji Caid Essebsi, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok