Tunisia's President Prolongs State of Emergency in Country for 3 Months

The state of emergency in Tunisia was introduced in July 2015 after a number of attacks on civilians, including the terror act targeting the resort town of Port Kantaoui in the Sousse province that has claimed the lives of 40 people.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has decided to prolong the country's state of emergency for three months starting from Saturday, the president's office said in a statement on Friday.

"After consultations with Prime Minister [Youssef Chahed] and the chair of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People [Mohamed Naceur], the president of the republic [Essebsi] made a decision to prolong the state of emergency in the country for three more months, this will come into effect on November 12," the statement, published on Facebook, read.

The state of emergency was previously prolonged for one month on October 12.

The latest deadly incident occurred in the country on November 1, when two police officers were stabbed near the Tunisian parliament's building in what the authorities said was an alleged terror attack.