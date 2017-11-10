Iran’s Nuclear Program Growing Smaller Under IAEA Close Scrutiny – Amano

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano has commented on the pace of the development of the Iranian nuclear program amid the latest claims by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the nuclear agreement.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The nuclear program of Iran has grown smaller since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) came into effect and has been under the most thorough scrutiny by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano.

"Iran is now subject to the world’s most robust nuclear verification regime. Our inspectors have expanded access to sites, and have more information about Iran’s nuclear program, which is smaller than it was before the JCPOA came into effect," Amano told the UN General Assembly, adding that the IAEA will continue with its verification.

According to the IAEA director general, Iran implements its nuclear-related commitments, undertaken under the JCPOA.

READ MORE: Iran Nuclear Deal: Why EU Unlikely to Follow in Washington's Footsteps

© AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE Iran Getting Nuclear Weapons Greatest Danger to World Peace – Israeli PM

The statement of the top official comes after earlier in October US President Donald Trump refused to re-certify the JCPOA, accusing Tehran of violating the spirit of the agreement. Despite the fact that Trump decided not to contest Tehran's compliance with the deal at the international level, he has not excluded possible withdrawal from the deal in case if the agreement is not improved.

In response to Trump's announcement, many members of the P5+1 group that brokered the historic deal in 2015 yet again stated that they believe Iran was in compliance with the nuclear deal.