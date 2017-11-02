Register
09:26 GMT +303 November 2017
Live
    Search
    An Israeli air force jet fighter plane. (File)

    Damascus Calls Israel 'Agent of Terrorism' After Airstrike on Syrian Factory

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1730161619

    Tel Aviv and Damascus that have been in the state of war since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, have repeatedly exchanged tit-for-tat attacks.

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Syrian Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to the UN Security Council over an Israeli airstrike on a copper factory in Hassia area in Syria's Homs province, according to the ministry's documents published on Thursday.

    "Yet another aggression of Israel… shows that Israeli authorities are not satisfied with the state terrorism against the Arab population in occupied Palestine, Syria and Lebanon. They want to play the role of the official agent of terrorism," the ministry's document read, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

    Damascus' statement comes a day after a Lebanese security service source told Sputnik that Israeli aircraft had carried out an attack on targets in Syria from Lebanon's airspace.

    READ MORE: Israel Carries Out Airstrike Against Syrian Targets From Lebanon's Airspace

    According to a Syrian air force source, the Syrian army's 72nd division launched surface-to-air missiles at Israeli planes in the Homs province in response to the airstrike.

    Syria-Israel Tit-for-Tat Attacks

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Netanyahu at Talks With Russia's Shoigu: Israel Will Never Allow Iran's Bases in Syria
    Syria and Israel, which have been in a state of war for decades with a peace treaty never signed, have been repeatedly engaged in tit-for-tat attacks, with the latest taking place on October 21, when the IDF targeted Syrian artillery in response to an alleged shelling in the disputed territory of the Golan Heights, which were seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967, prompting the condemnation of the international community.

    The attack came just days after the IDF attacked a Syrian air defense battery near Damascus in retaliation for an alleged shelling of an Israeli jet performing "a routine reconnaissance mission in Lebanese airspace." However, according to Damascus, the Israeli plane violated Syria's airspace and therefore attacked by its defense systems.

    READ MORE: Syria Following Israeli Attack: IDF Jets Had Violated Our Airspace

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated earlier that Tel Aviv will continue to carry out airstrikes on targets in Syria, saying that IDF would conduct military operations if intelligence data confirms a planned weapons transfer and if the mission is "operationally feasible."

    Related:

    Israel Carries Out Airstrike Against Syrian Targets From Lebanon's Airspace
    Israeli Defense Forces Target Syrian Artillery in Response to Alleged Shelling
    Iran Pledges to Confront Israel After Attack on Syrian Air Defense
    Tags:
    Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All for One, One for All: Catalonia's Incredible Gravity-Defying 'Human Towers'
    Iran’s Brainstorm
    Outmaneuvering US Sanctions
    Terrorist attack in New York
    Truck Attack in New York City

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok