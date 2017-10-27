Register
21:09 GMT +3
28 October 2017
    Tanks of the Syrian Army at combat positions in Deir ez-Zor

    Syrian General Explains Why US Won't Be Able to Set Up a Kurdish Region

    © Photo: Mikhail Alaeddin
    The war against terrorists is coming to a victorious end in Syria, and the Kurdish issue is gaining momentum. The Syrian Army has recaptured vast territories near Deir ez-Zor, bordering Raqqa Governorate, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are operating. Syrian Brigadier General Turki al Hasan has commented on the latest developments.

    Brigadier General Turki al Hasan offered his opinion on the situation around Syria’s largest oil field, al-Omar, which has been recently taken by the SDF.

    "The US wanted to take this oil field under its control to be able to supply oil products to all the groups they support and weaken the Syrian government. The oil field is now controlled by the predominantly Kurdish SDF because Daesh have left the area on the order of the US. The SDF have quietly captured the deposit," the Syrian military official opined.

    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Syrian Kurds Say Federalization of Country Will Resolve National Problems
    However, he ruled out any further strengthening of the Kurds' positions.

    "The US won't be able to set up a Kurdish region on Syrian territory. There are very few Kurds residing in this area, and so there is not enough support for this plan," the military official explained.

    Turki al Hasan further suggested that the success of the Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor will undoubtedly contribute to the political settlement of the Syrian conflict at the upcoming peace talks in Astana.

    Brigadier General Turki al Hasan explained that terrorists have been forced out of their positions around Deir ez-Zor airport and the Syrian army is getting ready to liberate Al-Bukamal, a city on the Euphrates River in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

    According to the military analyst, the country's servicemen have no intention to fight with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which are operating in Raqqa right now, as it has other goals to achieve first.

