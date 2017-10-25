Fluid Morals: Exemplary Female Daesh Fighter Secretly Enjoyed Terabyte of Porn

Kurdish fighters discovered one terabyte of porn movies on a laptop of a Belgian native who had joined Daesh and was married to one of the terrorists.
When investigating her hard drive, the Kurdish fighters found out that the woman also regularly watched football games and Hollywood blockbusters, the very things deemed "sinful" by Daesh.
The young Belgian was arrested by the Kurdish forces when the units of the Syrian Democratic Forces liberated the city of Raqqa, the main Daesh stronghold.beheadings literally stored "next to pornography," US Lieutenant General Michael Flynn told German Bild newspaper earlier.
In July 2017, the former US intelligence director accused Daesh of hypocrisy after claims that 80 percent of the laptops belonging to jihadists were crammed with porn content — which is against the terrorist group's law.
