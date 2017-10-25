Fluid Morals: Exemplary Female Daesh Fighter Secretly Enjoyed Terabyte of Porn

An active jihad fighter who had always demonstrated highly-moral behavior toward her husband and other members of the terrorist group turned out to be a "devil in disguise," Sputnik Germany has reported, citing German media.

Kurdish fighters discovered one terabyte of porn movies on a laptop of a Belgian native who had joined Daesh and was married to one of the terrorists.

When investigating her hard drive, the Kurdish fighters found out that the woman also regularly watched football games and Hollywood blockbusters, the very things deemed "sinful" by Daesh.

The young Belgian was arrested by the Kurdish forces when the units of the Syrian Democratic Forces liberated the city of Raqqa, the main Daesh stronghold.

It is not the first time a link between Daesh and sexually explicit downloads has been made. Porn images and videos have been regularly found on laptops of Daesh fighters with beheadings literally stored "next to pornography," US Lieutenant General Michael Flynn told German Bild newspaper earlier.

In July 2017, the former US intelligence director accused Daesh of hypocrisy after claims that 80 percent of the laptops belonging to jihadists were crammed with porn content — which is against the terrorist group's law.