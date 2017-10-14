Register
20:52 GMT +314 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iran talks

    Moscow Explains Why Iran Nuclear Deal Cannot Be Repealed Unilaterally

    © REUTERS/ Brendan Smialowski/Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2846180

    Speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house Valentina Matvienko has explained why the US can't withdraw from the nuclear agreement with Iran unilaterally, adding that Iran's compliance with the deal was confirmed by IAEA verification.

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program cannot be repealed by the decision of one side, Speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house Valentina Matvienko said Saturday.

    "First of all, it is an international act, a document, which was adopted in the form of a [UN] Security Council resolution. It is not a bilateral agreement between Iran and the United States, so it cannot be repealed unilaterally," Matvienko told reporters.

    "I still hope that there won't be any specific decision on the withdrawal from the deal," Matvienko said, noting that such steps threaten the non-proliferation regime and raise concerns.

    The lawmaker added that there were no reasons to cast doubt on Iran's compliance with the deal since the last inspection made by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that Iran had been implementing all provisions in line with the JCPOA.

    US President Donald Trump speaks to the press with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) and Defense Secretary James Mattis (R) as he meets with his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    United Arab Emirates Supports US Strategy on Iran
    In a speech on Friday, US President Donald Trump said his administration had decided not to certify Iran's compliance with the nuclear agreement, also known as JCPOA, but had not challenged Iran's compliance with the deal at the international level. Trump explained that the White House would work with the Congress and the US allies to fix the "many serious flaws" of the agreement with Tehran.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously expressed concern over the US withdrawal, adding that a return to the situation around the Iranian nuclear program before the adoption of the JCPOA was impossible, especially in regard of reimposing UN sanctions on Tehran.

    Earlier in the day another Russian parliament's member Leonid Slutsky also commented on this step, saying that the US is "balancing on the red line" and may isolate the country in the UN Security Council.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),  commonly referred to as the Iran Nuclear Deal, was signed in July 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany after years of diplomatic work.

    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, resolution, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), UN Security Council, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet Youth as You've Never Seen Before
    Soviet Youth as You've Never Seen Before
    Catch Them All!
    Catch Them All!
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok