Register
02:25 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)

    Hamas Refuses to Surrender Weapons Amid Reconciliation Talks With Fatah

    © AFP 2017/ SAIF DAHLAH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    177 0 0

    On Tuesday, a senior political leader of Hamas rejected Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ call for the group to hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority (PA), the interim self-government of Palestine.

    The weapons handover is an effort to reconcile conflict between the two main Palestinian political parties: Hamas and Al-Fatah, formerly known as the Palestinian National Liberation Movement. 

    A member of the Israeli security forces carries flags of the Palestinian movement Hamas.
    © AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed
    Twitter Stunned by Hamas Founder's Son Blasting Palestinian Authority

    The Fatah-Hamas dispute started after the 2004 death of Yasser Arafat, founder of the Fatah party, and eventually resulted in the divide of the Palestinian Authority in 2007. Hamas has had de facto control of Gaza ever since, while Fatah consolidated its power in the West Bank and positioned itself as the sole legitimate political representative of the Palestinian people. Since 2006, elections to the Palestinian National Authority have been placed on hold.

    Fatah and Hamas have attempted reconciliation several times in the past, even forming a united government in 2014, but it quickly disbanded. However, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the PA held a reconciliation meeting in Gaza for the first time in three years to end the 10-year-rift between the two political factions.

    According to Abbas, in order for reconciliation to take place, all weapons, including Hamas' weapons, must be handed over to the PA.

    "We will not not agree to the Hezbollah [the political party and militant group based in Lebanon] model. The Palestinian Authority and Fatah movement will invest all their efforts to help the reconciliation succeed. But when Hamas joins the institutions of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which is the umbrella group for all the Palestinian factions, Hamas will be required to accept the principles of the organization and its decisions," Abbas said in an interview on Tuesday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

    "We, in the West Bank, operate according to a single law and a single authority," said Abbas. 

    Palestinian policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard as fuel tankers enter Gaza through the Rafah border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Egypt Blocks Algerian Humanitarian Convoy From Entering Gaza Strip

    "I order to arrest anyone who holds weapons that is not under the auspices of the law, even if they are Fatah members, and that is what is meant to be."

    However, Hamas' senior leader, Ismail Haniya, voiced his disagreement in an interview in Gaza broadcast on Egypt's ONTV.

    "There are two groups of weapons: There are the weapons of the government, the police and security services," Haniyeh said.

    "And there are the weapons of the resistance. Regarding the weapons of the resistance, as long as there is a Zionist occupation on Palestinian land, it is the right of the Palestinian people to possess weapons and resist the occupation in all of forms of resistance," he added.

    However, Haniyeh also claimed that Hamas is ready to discuss reconciliation options with Fatah.

    "We in Hamas are ready to dialogue with our brothers in Fatah and the rest of the factions to agree on how to make decisions including that of the decision of resistance," Haniyeh said. "We have no problem with the decision of resistance being a joint decision."

    Related:

    Hamas to Strengthen Relations With Iran After Clashes Over Syria
    Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Takes Steps to Rejoin Secular Rival Fatah
    Friends Again: Iran Becomes Hamas’ Biggest Backer Once More
    Suspected Daesh, Jabhat Fatah al Sham Member Detained in Germany’s Saxony
    Syrian Army Repels Attacks of Jabhat Fatah al Sham Militants
    Tags:
    reconciliation talks, territorial issue, territory, conflict, Fatah, Hamas, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok