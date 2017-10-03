Daesh Shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Injure 10 People

A representative of a Syrian Deir ez-Zor hospital said that terrorists shelled residential areas of the city with mortars injuring 10 people.

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) – The Daesh terror group shelled with mortars residential areas of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor leaving 10 people injured, a representative of a local hospital told Sputnik.

“As a result of shelling of the al-Qusour neighborhood 10 civilians were injured. Several people are in serious condition,” the employee of the Al Assad Hospital said.

On September 5, the Syrian government troops supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces broke the blockade around Deir ez-Zor maintained by Daesh for several years. The Syrian forces' operation on liberating the city from terrorists is currently underway.

Terrorists are shelling the city’s residential areas almost every day while Daesh snipers are opening fire at civilians in front-line districts.