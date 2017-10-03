Daesh Shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Injure 10 People

DEIR EZ-ZOR (Syria) (Sputnik) – The Daesh terror group shelled with mortars residential areas of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor leaving 10 people injured, a representative of a local hospital told Sputnik.
“As a result of shelling of the al-Qusour neighborhood 10 civilians were injured. Several people are in serious condition,” the employee of the Al Assad Hospital said.
Terrorists are shelling the city’s residential areas almost every day while Daesh snipers are opening fire at civilians in front-line districts.
