Five Police Officers Injured by Explosion in Bahrain’s Capital

DUBAI (Sputnik) – Five police officers were slightly injured by an explosion in Bahrain’s capital of Manama, press service of Bahrain’s Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

“Five police officers sustained slight injuries as a result of the explosion staged by terrorists. They [police officers] ensured security of the religious ceremony,” the press service said on Monday.

The explosion hit a Shia district where the religious ceremony took place. Police launched an investigation into the incident.