Register
14:01 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)

    Trump's First Kill: Why the Deadly US SEAL Mission in Yemen Failed

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    261604

    Less than two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, a contentious raid on Al Qaeda in Yemen left a decorated US Navy SEAL and ten children under the age of 13 dead; America's NBC News asserts that the new President was entirely to blame.

    NBC News conducted an investigation into the mission that led to the death of SEAL Ryan Owens.

    During his speech before Congress, the newly-elect President Trump praised the Navy special operations frogman who perished during a raid in Yemen. Owens’s grieving widow was present during the speech. 

    "Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity," President Trump said as he looked at Ms. Ryan.

    NBC News, however, conducted an investigation and came to the conclusion that President Trump was to blame for the initiating the combat operation.

    People gather around the engine of a drone aircraft which the Houthi rebels said they have downed in Sanaa, Yemen October 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Houthis Shoot Down US MQ-9 Reaper Drone in Yemen (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    According to NBC, Owens died during a "black ops" raid – a super-secret operation in Yemen. The operation was part of a strategy developed by the Obama administration starting in early 2016.

    "In late 2016, as the Obama administration deliberated [its] next steps in the country, a new campaign plan was created," NBC reads. 

    "But it deferred a final decision, and as is customary in any handoff from one (presidential) administration to another; President Trump was accorded the privilege of approving any new operations and commitments."

    While the White House was still in transition, US and UAE intelligence kept working on Yemen. The intelligence officers identified a village where "important activity” was taking place. The intelligence agencies asserted that the site was an important facility of Al Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), a terrorist organization, and proposed a manned raid.

    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Moral Authority? 'The UN Has No Real Power to Stop the Yemen War'
    The official objective was to retrieve electronics and documents that would have provided the US forces with information on the membership of AQAP. NBC claims that there was another objective, secret even from "many inside Pentagon" – a capture or kill order on AQAP leaders. 

    The mission had been discussed by President Trump’s security team, which reportedly included: the President himself, Vice President Pence, Defense Secretary James Mattis, then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, CIA Director nominee Mike Pompeo, chief strategist to the President Steve Bannon, and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    In a break with the policies established by previous administrations, no State Department representative was present at the meeting.

    According to two unnamed sources in the White House, Mattis and Dunford described the mission to President Trump. Their idea was that, if AQAP leaders were indeed on site, the raid would be a big win for US forces. Otherwise, intelligence material would still be good enough, as it would have provided information for more raids.

    Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner argued, though, calling the plan “the leftover” from Obama's administration.

    President Trump reportedly consulted Flynn, a former director of intelligence for the JSOC. After consulting with his former colleagues at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina and allegedly speaking to his UAE counterparts, Flynn advised approving the raid, arguing that decisive action would win Trump political points, as opposed to President Obama, “a hesitant and endless deliberator,” NBC reports.

    People inspect the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Air-Dropped Bomb Killing Dozen People in Yemen in August Made in US - Watchdog
    The mission was approved. Owens’ team was supposed to hike several kilometers covertly, infiltrate the village and take AQAP by surprise. However, as soon as the team entered the village, it was ambushed by AQAP fighters, accompanied by civilians with weapons (even women reportedly fought that night). 

    The village was fortified and rigged with landmines. Despite losing the element of surprise, the mission commanders decided to proceed. 

    A gunfight ensued, in which Owens was seriously wounded some five minutes into the battle. Two CV-22 Osprey helicopters were dispatched to assist the fight. 

    "An additional Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier jump jets and attack helicopters followed to take on the AQAP force," NBC said.

    However, one Osprey crashed upon landing – the officials would call it a "hard landing" afterwards; the plane was destroyed by another Osprey to prevent it from falling into AQAP hands.

    Despite the troubled beginning, in the end, 14 AQAP fighters were killed, including two leaders (reportedly). At least 16 civilians were reportedly killed as well. 

    "Ten of those civilians were children under the age of 13, NBC News has determined from official documents verified by U.S. intelligence."

    Five US servicemen were injured and Owens was dead. It is unknown how the mission was compromised.

    According to NBC, what "happened in Yemen might have been chalked up to the tragedy and fog of war."

    At first, the White House claimed the operation a success.

    This weekend we carried out a very successful raid against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a briefing. "Obviously, we recovered a tremendous amount of information," he said the next day.

    This was immediately criticized by Senator John McCain, a vocal critic of President Trump.

    "When you lose a $75 million airplane and, more importantly, an American … life is lost and [there are] wounded, I don't believe that you can call it a success," McCain told NBC News.

    U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters support soldiers during the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland. Polish leaders say the country is buying Polish-made Black Hawk helicopters as it modernizes the army.
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    US Soldier Feared Dead After Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Yemen
    Spicer rebuffed the criticism by controversially mentioning the name of Ryan Owens.

    "I think anybody who, who undermines the success of that raid… owes an apology and [does] a disservice to the life of Chief Owens," Spicer replied.

    President Trump’s reaction the next day was to shift blame for the attack to Obama:

    "Well, this was a mission that was started before I got here. This was something that was, you know, just, they wanted to do," Trump told Fox News. "They explained what they wanted to do, the generals, who are very respected. My generals are the most respected that we've had in many decades, I would, I believe.”

    The person to finally take responsibility was Army Gen. Joseph Votel, Commander of United States Central Command.

    "I accept the responsibility for this. We lost a lot on this operation. We lost a valued operator, we had people wounded, we caused civilian casualties, we lost an expensive aircraft,” he said, maintaining, nevertheless, that valuable intelligence was gathered.

    NBC concludes its report with unanswered questions.

    "Why was Ryan Owens' mission launched nine days after President Trump took office, and what did the mission achieve in terms of weakening al Qaeda?"

    It is unlikely the NBC will be able to answer the latter question, as the exact answer is probably highly classified. 

    As for the former, it could be argued that President Trump could have waited until he'd been in office for a month (why not?) before authorizing the ill-fated raid.

    Related:

    The Trump-NFL Spat and Professional Athletes' Long, Proud History of Protest
    Trump: US 'Totally Prepared' To Impose Massive 'Devastation' on North Korea
    Tags:
    Black Ops, seal, US Navy, Donald Trump, United States, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok