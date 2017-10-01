US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Kill at Least 12 Civilians in Syrian Deir ez-Zor

At least 12 civilians, mostly women and children, were reportedly killed in US-led coalition airstrikes in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sana news agency, the coalition's strikes hit the city of Al Bukamal, killing five civilians. Another strike targeted a settlement on the province's east, claiming the lives of seven people.

The airstrikes left ten civilians injured and caused damage to the nearby houses and infrastructure, the news agency specified.

The day before, a source told Sputnik that the Syrian government troops and allies had repelled a massive counterattack of jihadist forces on a key supply route linking Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor.

The source pointed out that the main operation took place between the settlements of Ash Sholah and As Sukhnah and was aimed at ensuring the security of highway traffic.

The highway between Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor has recently become passable for humanitarian convoys after the Syrian government forces breached the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor by Daesh on September 5.