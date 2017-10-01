Memorial Stone for Russian, Syrian Troops Killed in Country Opened in Aleppo

A memorial stone for Russian and Syrian servicemen killed in the Arab Republic has opened in Aleppo.

ALEPPO (Syria) (Sputnik) – A festive ceremony of opening a memorial stone for Russian and Syrian servicemen killed during the ongoing war in the Syrian Arab Republic took place on Sunday in the city of Aleppo.

The monument was installed at the square that is now called the Square of Syrian-Russian Friendship.

Commander of the 30th division of the Republican guard of Syria Gen. Ali Zein Saleh said at the ceremony that the Syrian army managed to achieve progress in fighting terrorism due to Russian support.

"The blood of both Russian and Syrian servicemen is being shed during the joint fight against international terrorists on Syrian ground. The comprehensive Russian support gave us an opportunity to gain victories on all fronts. The Syrian people and leadership will never forget these victims, today we are commemorating those generals, officers and soldiers, who died near Deir ez-Zor, Damascus, Homs and Aleppo. They became a symbol of heroism, and our people will always remember them," Saleh said.

Russia launched its military operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government, which has been fighting against various opposition groups as well as terrorist organizations since 2011.

Moscow is also actively involved in the international efforts aimed at reaching national reconciliation in Syria, being a guarantor of the Syrian ceasefire and Astana talks mediator.