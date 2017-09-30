Iraqi, Iranian Forces to Hold Joint Drills Amid Kurdish Referendum - Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Armed Forces of Iran and Iraq will hold joint border drills within several days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Massoud Jazayeri said on Saturday.
"The joint drills… will be held within several days in border areas," Jazayeri said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.Iraqi Kurdistan's referendum on the region's independence from Baghdad. According to the official results of Kurdistan’s Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission, 92.7 percent of the voters cast their ballots in support of independence. Both Iran and Iraq criticized the independence vote.
All comments
Show new comments (0)