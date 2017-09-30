Iraqi, Iranian Forces to Hold Joint Drills Amid Kurdish Referendum - Official

The ISNA news agency reported Saturday that the Iranian and Iraqi Armed Forces would hold joint border drills.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Armed Forces of Iran and Iraq will hold joint border drills within several days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Massoud Jazayeri said on Saturday.

"The joint drills… will be held within several days in border areas," Jazayeri said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.