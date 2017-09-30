Register
04:24 GMT +330 September 2017
    Armored vehicles in a village in the north of Hama, Syria

    Syrian Militants in 2 Settlements of Hama Province Sign Ceasefire Deals

    Serious efforts are being made to bring peace and stability to Syria. The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that two more settlements in the province of Hama have joined the ceasefire regime.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ceasefire agreements with "illegal armed" groups were signed in two settlements of the Syrian province of Hama over the past 24 hours as the situation in the country is gradually improving, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

    "Environment in the Syria Arab Republic is being stabilized, and civilians are returning home. Over the last 24 hours, ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of illegal armed formations in two settlements – Qubaybat Abu al-Huda and Zighrin (Hama province)," the ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation spokesman, Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko, said at a briefing.

    Three humanitarian operations have been carried out over the past day, within which more than 4 tonnes of food supplies were delivered to the citizens of Khan al-Shih in the province of Damascus, 350 food sets weighing 2 tonnes were delivered to Tel Shnan in the Homs province and 1.8 tonnes of food supplies were distributed among citizens of Humaymah al-Kabirah in the province of Aleppo, the spokesman added.

    In this May 18, 2017, photo, a Syrian National flag hangs out of a damaged building at the mountain resort town of Zabadani in the Damascus countryside, Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Local Residents Return to Syrian Southern Zabadani City Due to Ceasefire in Area
    The spokesman noted that the social infrastructure objects were being recovered in the country. Two out of 10 water intake stations have been upgraded in al-Baas, al-Quneitra province, while the only medical center in Jebab, the Damascus province, has been repaired. A restoration of a school in Homs has been launched.

    Syria has been in the state of civil war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Moscow has been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

