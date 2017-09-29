Register
20:49 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Masked Kurdish forces, loyal to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, stand guard at the North Oil Company headquarters in the northern Kurdish-controlled city of Kirkuk on March 2, 2017

    Erbil Ready for Talks With Baghdad on Iraqi Kurdistan Status – Patriotic Union

    © REUTERS/ Ako Rasheed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9801

    Iraqi Kurdistan is ready to hold negotiations with the Iraqi government on the region’s status after the independence vote, with two options available.

    CAIRO (Sputnik) – These variants include either full independence from Iraq or turning Iraq into a confederation, Mala Bakhtiar, a member of the political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), told Sputnik on Friday.

    On Monday, the referendum on Iraqi Kurdistan's independence took place in the autonomous region as well as in the number of areas officially controlled by Iraqi authorities. According to the Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission, 92.7 percent of voters supported the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan from Baghdad.

    "We are ready to discuss these two variants [full independence and confederation] … Now it is necessary to ‘clear’ the negotiating table, to include new and old projects in them [talks] … Let any country, the UN Security Council, the United Nations, embassies of big countries in Baghdad control these negotiations," Bakhtiar said.

    Newly unveiled statue in Kirkuk pays tribute to the Peshmerga, Iraqi Kurdistan's main fighting forces in Kirkuk, Iraq September 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ako Rasheed
    Iraqi Kurdistan Refuses to Place Border Crossings Under Baghdad's Control

    Bakhtiar expressed confidence that, first of all, it was necessary to improve the "atmosphere in Iraq," saying that it did not promote dialogue. Bakhtiar also described the measures aimed at introducing a blockade of Kurdistan as a "rush and nonconstructive" measure.

    The member of the PUK political bureau added that Iraqi Kurdistan was ready to protect its rights with military means.

    "To find a political solution is our common responsibility. But if Baghdad decides to impose its decisions on us, if they choose a military solution, we have a right to resistance. Resistance is our sacred right," Bakhtiar added.

    The independence vote in Iraqi Kurdistan has been widely criticized not only by Baghdad, but also by Iran, the United States and the United Nations.

    Tags:
    independence referendum, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    Making the World a Safer Place
    Guardian of the World
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok