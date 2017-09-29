MV-22 Osprey Coalition Plane Crashes in Syria: Two US Servicemen Injured

The Operation Inherent Resolve reports of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition aircraft making a hard-landing in Syria.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Two US service members were injured after MV-22 Osprey military aircraft made a hard-landing in Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Friday.

"Two US service members were injured after a Coalition aircraft executed a hard landing early morning Sept. 29 in the Middle East," the release stated.

The persons suffered non-life threatening injuries and were sent to a hospital where they were evaluated and later released, the coalition added.

The release noted no additional casualties have occurred on the ground and all other members of the crew are safe.

It is unclear yet what caused the incident. The coalition is currently conducting an investigation into this matter, according to the release.