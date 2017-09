Anti-Daesh Coalition Confirms 735 Civilian Deaths in Strikes Against Terrorists

The US-led anti-Daesh coalition identified 50 new unintentional civilian casualties in strikes conducted against the terrorists. In total, the number of civilians killed in the operations to 735, Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly casualties report on Friday.

"CJTF-OIR [Coalition Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve] assesses at least 735 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report stated.

The coalition admitted in August that "at least 624 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve" against Daesh in Iraq and Syria in 2014.