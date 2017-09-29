Register
29 September 2017
    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran

    Iran Bans Its Companies Transporting Oil Products From Iraqi Kurdistan

    Despite claims to stay the 'eternal friend of Kurds', Iran reportedly temporarily banned its companies transporting oil products from Iraqi Kurdistan.

    "The organization of transport and traffic management temporarily prohibited the loading and transportation of fuel from Iran to Iraqi Kurdistan and from it in connection with the latest developments in this region," the Iranian Tasnim news agency reports.

    Earlier in the week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that Iran would remain an eternal friend of Kurds despite their recent vote to split from Iraq.

    Iran is the only country with a large proportion of Kurdish population which manages to cultivate decent relations with them. With Iraqi Kurds Tehran has a long-standing relationship which has deepened after 2014 when Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started to back Kurdish Peshmerga's efforts to counter Daesh.

    President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg
    Turkish President Considers Independence Vote in Iraqi Kurdistan Illegitimate

    Zarif predicted the Monday referendum, in which 92 percent of the 3.4 million people in northern Iraq's three main Kurdish provinces and in multi-ethnic Kirkuk region voted to have a separate nation state, would have consequences that would not be limited to Iraqi Kurdistan.

    Iran and Turkey criticized the referendum amid fears it might strengthen separatist feelings in their own ethnic Kurdish minorities. The United Nations and the United States also decried the Iraqi Kurdish authorities for potentially destabilizing the region. Baghdad has called the vote illegal and has refused to engage in a dialogue with Kurdish leaders.

