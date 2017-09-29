New Mayor Able to Make Istanbul Better, Ensure AKP Success in 2019 Vote - Party

A senior Turkish official told Sputnik that the new Istanbul mayor was capable of improving the city and ensuring Turkey's Justice and Development Party success at the 2019 local elections.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — New Istanbul Mayor Mevlut Uysal, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has the valuable experience that will help him continue to improve the city, which will be helpful in the upcoming 2019 local elections, vice chairman of AKP in Istanbul, responsible for foreign affairs, told Sputnik on Friday.

Uysal was elected by the greater city council on Thursday, following the resignation of his predecessor Kadir Topbas on September 22.

"He has been in the party for a long time and he has been a mayor of a big developing district, with all the experience, we believe that he will continue to improve Istanbul and make good progress, which will be a good help for the next election [local one in 2019]," Dr. Fatih Tuna said.

The local elections in 2019 will be held in 81 provinces in Turkey to choose metropolitan and district municipal mayors as well as provincial and municipal councilors.

Uysal has previously served as a mayor of Istanbul's Basaksehir district.