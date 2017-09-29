Register
11:43 GMT +329 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Erbil International Airport. (File)

    Daesh May Emerge Unlikely Victor From Kurdistan Flight Suspension

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jeffrey Beall / Erbil International Airport
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (36)
    0 46031

    Baghdad’s decision to suspend all commercial flights to and from the Kurdish autonomous region will undermine the international military campaign against Daesh and the talks with Iraq's central government on how to implement the outcome of Monday’s independence referendum, a senior Kurdistan official said.

    The order from the Iraqi government adds pressure to nullify the results of the September 25 plebiscite, in which 93 per cent voted to break away from Baghdad.
    Qatar Airways, EgyptAir and Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines also informed passengers that beginning on Friday flights would be cancelled at the request of Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority.

    Kurdish policemen look on towards banners supporting the referendum for independence of Kurdistan in Erbil, Iraq September 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    'Blood Will Flow': Why Invasion of Iraqi Kurdistan May Result in Collapse of Mid-East
    “The airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah serve Baghdad even more than they do us because they are being used by the Iraqi Army and the international coalition in the war with Daesh,” Kifah Mahmoud, a senior adviser to Kurdish Regional Government President Masoud Barzani, said.

    He added that from a military standpoint the two airports are vital to the ongoing war effort because they are better equipped than the Baghdad airport and are closer to the front lines in Mosul and Kirkuk.

    Poll

    What will happen following the Iraqi Kurdistan independence vote?
    • The Iraqi Kurds will establish their own sovereign state
      13.4% (230)
    • A new war will break out in the Middle East
      50.8% (870)
    • Everything will remain as it is, the situation will quieten down
      17.4% (298)
    • It's too difficult to predict...
      18.4% (316)
    Voted: 1714
    All polls
    All polls
    When asked to describe the situation in the region and on the border following Monday’s independence referendum and to comment on the ongoing joint Turkish-Iraqi military drills, Mahmoud said that such joint drills are regularly held, including inside Turkey, and that the number of Iraqi personnel involved there does not exceed a few dozen.

    “Iraq and Turkey have invested billions of dollars in [the Kurdish autonomous region] and we have signed a number of economic, security and energy cooperation accords, so I don’t expect any military intervention by either of them,” Kifah Mahmoud continued.

    In response to a question regarding why the Iraqi parliament was so quick to denounce Monday’s plebiscite even before it actually happened, he said that the Iraqi legislature is controlled by the State of Law bloc of Vice-President Nouri al-Maliki, which is governed by religious considerations.

    “The State of Law imposes its agenda on the parliament in a bid to concentrate all power in their hands and squeeze out everybody else,” he noted.

    We Want to Talk

    Elaborating further, he said that the Kurdish regional government was ready to send a high-powered delegation to Baghdad to kick start the talks.

    “That is, if the central government is prepared to accept it, of course. We are going to send delegations also to Iran and Turkey,” Kifah Mahmoud concluded.

    The people of Kurdistan voted overwhelmingly for independence in Monday's referendum, with the final percentage of who voted yes exceeding 90 percent.

    President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Turkish President Considers Independence Vote in Iraqi Kurdistan Illegitimate
    The referendum has raised alarm in Iraq's neighbors, Turkey and Iran, over concerns it could encourage their Kurdish minorities to break away.

    Iraqi authorities said that the referendum was not legitimate and stressed that they would not conduct talks with the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan on the issue of the vote.

    Russia supports Iraq's territorial integrity and calls for both Baghdad and Erbil to resolve all their disagreements by peaceful means.

    Topic:
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (36)

    Related:

    Turkish President Considers Independence Vote in Iraqi Kurdistan Illegitimate
    Why Invasion of Iraqi Kurdistan May Result in Collapse of Mid-East
    Tags:
    possible repercussions, flights suspension, war on terror, independence referendum, Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq (KRGI), Daesh, State of Law Coalition party, Kifah Mahmoud, Masoud Barzani, Nouri al-Maliki, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    The Face of Sexual Revolution: Playboy Mogul Hugh Hefner
    Cosmic Buddies
    Cosmic Buddies
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok