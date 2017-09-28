Egyptian Court Sentences Muslim Brotherhood Leader to Life Imprisonment

The spiritual leader of Muslim Brotherhood terror group was sentenced to life imprisonment, along with another 15 members of the group in connection with violent acts in Egyptian Beni Suef province in 2013.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Egypt's criminal court on Thursday sentenced Mohammed Badie to life imprisonment on violence-related charges, local media reported.

According to local broadcasters, another 15 members of the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia, Egypt and other states also received life sentences in connection with violent acts in Egyptian Beni Suef province in 2013. Over 70 individuals were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

© REUTERS/ Asmaa Waguih Muslim Brotherhood's Spiritual Leader Ruled Egypt Under Morsi Presidency

In April 2015, Badie, as well as some other members of the movement, were sentenced to death for allegedly planning attacks against the state, in particular, for setting up an "operations room" in summer 2013 at a protest camp located at Cairo's Rabaa Al Adawiah area, which supported ousted country's President Mohammed Morsi.

Badie's lawyer reportedly said that the Muslim Brotherhood leader did not face any other death sentences since all of them had been successfully appealed.

On August 14, 2013, Egyptian authorities used live ammunition during a raid on the camp, housed in the Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo. The Human Rights Watch organization said that over 800 people had been killed in "one of the world's largest killings of demonstrators," while Muslim Brotherhood claimed the death toll in the wider Rabaa Square stood at 2,600.