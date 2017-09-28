Moscow Denies Allegations Daesh Captured Two Russian Servicemen in Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry has on Thursday denied media reports claiming two soldiers were kidnapped by terrorists.

"All Russian servicemen in Syria are safe, healthy and continue fulfilling their assigned tasks. There have been no incidents of Russian servicemen being captured, or any losses in the Deir ez-Zor province or other areas in Syria," a representative of the Hmeymim airbase in the Latakia province said.

Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry denied media reports alleging that Russian airstrikes had resulted in the death of 150 civilians in the Idlib Province. The spokesperson said that jets had not attacked residential neighborhoods — they had been focused on al-Nusra Front terrorists' hardware.

Russia continues its fight against terrorists in Syria which began on September 30, 2015, at the request of President Bashar Assad.