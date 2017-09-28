Register
28 September 2017
    General view during a meeting of a delegation of Syria's main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) with UN Special Envoy for Syria during peace talks at the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2017

    Syria's Armed Opposition Not Interested in New Astana Peace Talks

    © REUTERS/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
    Middle East
    Syria's armed opposition accuses Russia of making the rebels participate in peace talks.

    GENEVA (Sputnik) — Thus the opposition is not interested in holding another round of the negotiations, spokesman for the military opposition delegation at the latest round of Astana talks Yahya Aridi told Sputnik.

    "It is not about participation or non-participation. This is about someone using their power to force others to participate in the talks… We are deeply disappointed, we have expected something different from a great power," Aridi said.

    According to the spokesman, the members of Syrian armed opposition are not ready to put their trust in Russia and feel that the opposition is being forced to participate in Astana meetings.

    Syrian northwestern city of Idlib.
    © AFP 2017/ Mohamed al-Bakour
    Turkey Asks Russia to Mediate at Meetings With Syria on Idlib De-escalation Zone - Source
    Meanwhile, seven militant field commanders and more than 1,000 fighters in Syria agreed to side with the government troops. Russia continues its efforts to facilitate the implementation of the ceasefire regime in Syria, with Russian military police units paving the way for stabilization in the country.

    Last week, the Russian military said that 35 units had confirmed their readiness to side with the government troops after the talks with the leaders of the formations. The same day the group of militants from the internationally-condemned terrorist organization Daesh surrendered to Syrian government forces in Deir ez-Zor in the east of the country.

    The sixth round of Astana talks on Syrian reconciliation was held in the Kazakh city of Astana on September 13-15 and the delegation of the Syrian armed opposition was present. The three Syrian ceasefire guarantor states, Russia, Turkey and Iran, have agreed on all four de-escalation zones as a result of the talks.

    Syrian opposition, Astana talks on Syria, Syria, Russia
