Register
16:00 GMT +328 September 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem's Old City October 10, 2006

    Two Daesh-Linked Israeli Arabs Charged With Plotting Attack on Temple Mount

    © REUTERS/ Eliana Aponte/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7403

    The Jerusalem Post newspaper said Thursday that two Israeli Arabs were charged with plotting a shooting attack on Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israeli security forces arrested three Israeli Arabs, who are residents of the northern city of Umm al-Fahm, and are allegedly linked to Daesh, outlawed in Russia, and charged two of them with planning to carry out a shooting attack on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, media reported Thursday citing security services.

    An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem's Old City October 10, 2006
    © REUTERS/ Eliana Aponte/File Photo
    WATCH: Israeli Security Lowers Palestinian Flag From Temple Mount
    According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, the three were identified as Sa’id Ghasoub Mahmoud Jabarin, 26, who is suspected of masterminding the attack; Fares Salah Mahmoud Mahajneh, 24, suspected of possessing firearms; and an unnamed man, 16, suspected of involvement in the plot.

    The suspects were arrested earlier in September during a joint operation of the Israeli Security Agency or Shin Bet and the Israel Police, the publication said.

    "The image that became clear during the investigation showed us that a short while after the deadly attack in July 2017 on the Temple Mount, two Umm al-Fahm residents planned to carry out a similar attack on the compound," a senior Shin Bet official said as quoted by the publication.

    According to the media outlet, the three were also planning to target Israeli security personnel and other non-Muslims and some reconnaissance surveys around the compound to choose a location for the attack have already been conducted.

    Temple Mount, which is the third holiest site in Islam, was equipped with metal detectors and surveillance video cameras to monitor its territory after a deadly shooting at the site on July 14 that left two Israeli police officers dead. The measures led to violent clashes in Jerusalem and the West Bank and forced Palestine to suspend contacts with Israel over several Palestinian deaths.

    Related:

    Palestinian, Turkish Presidents to Discuss Temple Mount Crisis
    IDF Destroy Houses of Perpetrators of Attack on Police at Temple Mount
    Israel: Russia Can Promote Easing Tensions Around Temple Mount
    Tags:
    police, Temple Mount, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    World Tourism Day 2017: Bucket List of Must-See Destinations in Russia
    My World, My Rules
    My World, My Rules
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok