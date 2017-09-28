Turkey Asks Russia to Mediate at Meetings on Idlib De-escalation Zone - Source

A source told Sputnik that Turkey asked Russia to be a mediator during talks with Suria on the Idlib de-escalation zone.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Turkey asked Russia to mediate in coordinating meetings with the Syrian side on the de-escalation zone in the province of Idlib, a well-informed source told Sputnik.

"Turkey's request is in the framework of coordinating the access of Turkish troops to the province of Idlib in line with the agreement on the de-escalation zone, which was agreed upon by Russia, Iran and Turkey," the source said.