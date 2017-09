Turkey Asks Russia to Mediate at Meetings on Idlib De-escalation Zone - Source

A source told Sputnik that Turkey asked Russia to be a mediator during talks with Suria on the Idlib de-escalation zone.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Turkey asked Russia to mediate in coordinating meetings with the Syrian side on the de-escalation zone in the province of Idlib, a well-informed source told Sputnik.

"Turkey's request is in the framework of coordinating the access of Turkish troops to the province of Idlib in line with the agreement on the de-escalation zone, which was agreed upon by Russia, Iran and Turkey," the source said.

The memorandum on the establishment of four de-escalation zones in Syria was signed in Astana in May, with Russia, Iran and Turkey acting as the guarantors of the ceasefire regime. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and moderate Syrian opposition reached an agreement during their meeting in Cairo on July 31 on the third de-escalation zone in Syria, north of Homs.