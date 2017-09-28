Russian MoD Denies Reports of 150 Civilians' Deaths in Idlib Airstrikes

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports of deaths of 150 civilians in Syria’s Idlib as result of Russian airstrikes.

Russia denies reports suggesting that 150 civilians died in Syria’s Idlib as a result of Russian airstrikes, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported citing opposition rescue workers that Russian and Syrian planes killed at least 150 civilians and injured dozens in in an over a week-long campaign in Idlib.

“Syria’s Civil Defense which UK news agency Reuters cites, reporting of alleged civilian deaths, is the same thing as the White Helmets. The attempt of the British to pass these war scammers off as a new brand of objective information sources is a manipulation for amateurs,” he said.

According to Konashenkov, Russian planes do not carry out airstrikes in Syria’s residential neighbourhoods.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes to not carry out airstrikes on reside nail neighbourhoods in settlements to avoid civilian casualties. The targets are terrorist bases, armoured vehicles and munitions depots, identified with unmanned devices and confirmed through other channels,” he stressed.

The ministry said that Russian combat jets hadn't made strikes on residential neighborhoods, adding that Russian airstrikes in Syria's Idlib were focused on hardware, reserves and al-Nusra Front militants.

The airstrikes derailed al-Nusra Front operation to take terrorists out of encirclement in Syria's Hama, the ministry added.