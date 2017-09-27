Iraqi Military Forces Repel Daesh Attack West of Baghdad

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Army has managed to hold off a Daesh (ISIS) attack near Habbaniyah and Razzaza west of Baghdad, the Iraqi Army said in a press release Wednesday.
"A group of militants tried to approach several checkpoints between the towns of Habbaniyah and Razzaza, detonating several car bombs on a bridge and attacking several posts on Wednesday morning. Our forces have defeated the attack," the Iraqi Armed Forces' press release said.
On September 21, the US-led coalition attacked Daesh terrorists in Baghdad for the first time in a while. The coalition has not specified the exact place where the attack took place and the number of Daesh militants eliminated in the attack.
