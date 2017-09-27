Palestine Accepted Into INTERPOL Despite Israel's Opposition

INTERPOL approved Palestine's application to join the international police agency on Wednesday despite opposition from Israel.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Palestine has joined INTERPOL, the organization said at the general assembly that is currently underway in Beijing. The move is supposed to accelerate the international recognition of the state of Palestine, according to Associated Press.

"New member countries State of Palestine and Solomon Islands bring INTERPOL's membership to 192," INTERPOL said on Twitter.

#BREAKING: The State of Palestine & the Solomon Islands are now INTERPOL member countries #INTERPOLGA pic.twitter.com/gdFiAlTozc — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) September 27, 2017

Palestine's membership bid was accepted with 75 counties voting for it, 24 voting against, and 34 abstaining.

Following the event, Israel's Minister of Environmental Protection threatened to stop issuing work and entry permits to Palestinians as well as special travel permits for Palestinian leaders.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have continued to escalate through the years. The Palestinians are seeking to create their own state on the territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, which are partially controlled by Israel. However, Israel refuses to recognize Palestine's independence. Direct talks between the two countries collapsed in 2014 when the latest armed conflict between Israel and Hamas took place.