15:43 GMT +327 September 2017
    An Iraqi soldier stands atop an armoured vehicle in the town of Tal Abtah, south of Tal Afar, on December 10, 2016, after they retook the area during a broad offencive to retake the city of Mosul from Islamic State (IS) jihadists

    Iraqi Parliament Authorizes PM to Deploy Troops in Kurdish-Controlled Kirkuk

    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (20)
    The Iraqi parliament has given a "mandate" to Prime Minister Haider Abadi to deploy troops in Iraqi Kurdistan's disputed province of Kirkuk, local TV reported.

    The Iraqi parliament has also instructed the government to retake oil fields in the Kirkuk province and the areas disputed with Kurds. It also ruled out a dialogue with Erbil until the results of the referendum are canceled.

    The referendum commission said on Tuesday that some 91.83 percent of voters in Iraqi Kurdistan supported the idea of independence from Baghdad, as 3.4 million ballots were counted. Local Rudaw broadcaster said that the city of Kirkuk, the administrative center of Kirkuk province, showed a large voter turnout.

    Voting at a polling station in the city of Kirkuk during an independence referendum for Iraqi Kurdistan
    Voting at a polling station in the city of Kirkuk during an independence referendum for Iraqi Kurdistan

    Iraqi Kurds Celebrate Independence Vote As Polling Stations Close
    One Step Closer: Iraqi Kurds Celebrate Independence Vote as Polls Close
    The oil province of Kirkuk, which is claimed by both Baghdad and Erbil, decided to take part in the referendum in August despite the region was controlled by the federal government. Baghdad has spoken out against the vote, questioning its legality.

    Iraqi Kurdistan made the decision to hold the independence referendum in June. Following the announcement, the Iraqi government, as well as a number of foreign countries, including Turkey and the United States, have criticized the move.

    Iraqi Kurdistan's Independence Referendum (20)
    Tags:
    deployment, troops, oil, Kirkuk, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
