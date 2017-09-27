Int'l Coalition Hits Deir ez-Zor With White Phosphorus - Syrian State TV

The US-Led coalition has conducted airstrikes using white phosphorus munitions in a village in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, killing several people, the SANA news agency and state-run TV reported on Wednesday.

According to SANA, at least three civilians were killed and five more injured in an airstrike in the south-eastern al-Suwar district in the province. The strike has also damaged public and private buildings in the area.

This is the just latest case of civilian casualties as a result of US-coalition air raids in Syria.

On Monday, coalition's airstrikes left nine civilians dead in the northeastern province Hasaka. Those killed included an Iraqi family of six that had escaped Daesh violence in Mosul, according to SANA. Citing sources, the agency added that the coalition had also launched airstrikes on the villages Hadaj, Huneidis and Hassan Ali near the Iraqi border, which has resulted in "huge material damage." On September 17, SANA said the coalition's warplanes left at least 12 civilians dead near the city of Deir ez-Zor.

The coalition admitted in August that "at least 624 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve" against Daesh in Iraq and Syria in 2014.