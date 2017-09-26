Israeli Minister Seeks to Deport Palestinian Terrorists' Families to Syria

Israeli Minister of Housing and Construction Yoav Galant on Tuesday called for the deportation of the families of Palestinians responsible for terrorist attacks to Syria instead of Gaza, in the wake of a shooting in the morning that left three Israelis dead.

Israel’s Minister of Housing and Construction Yoav Galant publically stated that relatives of Palestinian terrorists should be deported straight to Syria instead of being sent to the Gaza Strip.

According to the minister, those who "want to kill Israeli kids" should not be "allowed to stay here."

The minister’s reaction came after an attack that took place on the outskirts of a Jewish settlement of Har Adar, located in the West Bank region, on early Tuesday morning, when a lone Palestinian gunman suddenly opened fire and shot three Israelis dead and injured one more before being killed by local security forces.

The attacker was later identified as a resident of the Palestinian village of Beit Surik named Nimer Mahmoud Ahmad Jamal, 37, who apparently was one of the laborers working in Har Arar and had a valid permit allowing him access to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem Post reports that Minister Galant is but one of the "many Israeli politicians" who blame this attack on the Palestinian Authority for allegedly inciting Palestinians "to violence against Israel."

The attack came as Israel refuses to recognize Palestine’s sovereignty and continues to occupy territories in the West Bank which Palestinians regard as their own. Direct talks between Israel and Palestine effectively collapsed in 2014 after Tel Aviv launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip.